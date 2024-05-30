PM Modi expresses grief, announces Rs 2 lakh ex gratia to kin of deceased in Akhnoor bus accident

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday has expressed grief over the loss of lives due to the bus accident in Jammu and Kashmir’s Akhnoor.

In a post on X, PMO India wrote, “Anguished by the loss of lives due to a bus mishap in Akhnoor. My thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured recover soon.”

“Rs. 2 lakh would be given to the next of kin of each deceased due to the bus mishap. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000”, he said.

Twenty-one people, including nine women and two children, were killed and 54 injured after a bus carrying pilgrims skidded off the road and rolled down into a gorge in Jammu district on Thursday, officials said.