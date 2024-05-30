Developing Story

PM Modi expresses grief, announces Rs 2 lakh ex gratia to kin of deceased in Akhnoor bus accident

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
1 Min Read

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday has expressed grief over the loss of lives due to the bus accident in Jammu and Kashmir’s Akhnoor.

In a post on X, PMO India wrote, “Anguished by the loss of lives due to a bus mishap in Akhnoor. My thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured recover soon.”

“Rs. 2 lakh would be given to the next of kin of each deceased due to the bus mishap. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000”, he said.

Twenty-one people, including nine women and two children, were killed and 54 injured after a bus carrying pilgrims skidded off the road and rolled down into a gorge in Jammu district on Thursday, officials said.

You Might Also Like

22 killed, 69 injured as bus falls into gorge in Akhnoor Jammu

Altaf Bukhari grieves over loss of lives in Akhnoor road accident

Azad grieves over tragic Akhnoor road accident

Akhnoor Bus Accident: LG Sinha announces ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh for NoKs of deceased

‘Modi ji first Prime Minister to lower gravity of PM Office’: Manmohan Singh

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Akhnoor Bus Accident: LG Sinha announces ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh for NoKs of deceased
Next Article Huge consignment of contraband substances recovered in Kulgam: Police
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Huge consignment of contraband substances recovered in Kulgam: Police
Breaking
Vivek Bali expresses grief over Akhnoor Bus road Accident
Breaking
Dr. A.H Rizvi formally assumes charge as Regional Director at IGNOU’s Srinagar Centre
Breaking
ED attaches properties worth Rs 1.56 crore under PMLA in Srinagar
Breaking

Recent Comments

No comments to show.