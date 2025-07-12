Sakeena Itoo addresses Triple Milestone Moment-2025 of JLNM Hospital Srinagar

SRINAGAR, JULY 12: Minister for Health and Medical Education, Social Welfare and Education, Sakeena Itoo, today addressed the Triple Milestone Moment-2025 of Jawahar Lal Nehru Memorial Hospital (JLNMH) Rainawari here, organised to celebrate knowledge, care and clinical advancement of the hospital.

MLA Zadibal, Tanvir Sadiq; Director Health Services Kashmir, Medical Superintendent JLNMH, doctors, researchers and medical students were present on the occasion.

The milestones being celebrated included ‘Allergy Alert-2025’-a conference-cum-workshop, launch of JLNM Journal and PG Research presentation.

Addressing the gathering, the Minister emphasized the importance of early diagnosis and community-based education on allergies, especially in light of environmental changes and lifestyle factors contributing to their surge. “Awareness and timely intervention are key to managing allergies effectively. Initiatives like ‘Allergy Alert 2025’ reflect our commitment towards equipping the healthcare providers and the public with essential tools to combat this growing health concern”, she stated.

The Minister further said that the medical science is evolving day by day and doctors need to keep themselves abreast with the growing advancements in the medical care and research. She also spoke in length about the recent efforts of government for amplifying the healthcare infrastructure across Jammu and Kashmir.

The Minister also praised the hospital staff for their tireless efforts and appreciated them for making JLNM a top-notch tertiary care setup in the valley. She also spoke about the hospital’s historic significance and the ongoing efforts to equip it with the best facilities for patients.

On the occasion, the Minister released JLNM Journal titled ‘Asian Journal of Clinical Practice and Research’. She also distributed awards among the postgraduate researchers for outstanding work in medical field.

The hospital administration expressed gratitude to the Minister and the government for reviving the hospital and establishing advanced healthcare facilities for patients.

Pertinently, the Allergy Alert 2025 conference aimed to explore new frontiers in allergy and immunology, bringing together experts and researchers in the field.