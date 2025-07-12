LG Sinha attends valedictory function of Women Vocational Training Course at Shopian

SRINAGAR, JULY 12: Lieutenant Governor Shri Manoj Sinha today attended the valedictory function of Women vocational training course at Army Goodwill School Balapur, Shopian.

The Lieutenant Governor felicitated the women trainees who have completed their Vocational Training and Life Enhancement Skills Courses at Army Goodwill School Shopian, and five other Entrepreneurship and Livelihood Enhancement Centres at Pulwama, Kulgam, Budgam, Anantnag and Pampore.

He lauded Ms Monica Pal Bharti, her entire team of Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar Vikas evam Sewa Sansthan, Project Toha Social, and Indian Army for the wonderful initiative of women empowerment and providing vocational training to 1481 women, including 125 women trainees of the recently concluded training course.

Paying homage to Baba Saheb Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar, the Lieutenant Governor said that Baba Saheb was the pioneer of women’s rights and women’s empowerment and his timeless values and resolve for selfless service, equality, and social justice continues to guide the nation.

The Lieutenant Governor observed that under the guidance of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, women’s empowerment has been transformed into a mass movement in Jammu and Kashmir.

“The social and economic upliftment of women has been our top priority. I strongly believe that women-led development will lead us to overcoming challenges like terrorism, drug addiction, other social evils, and to build a peaceful and prosperous J&K.

Nari Shakti has brought a tremendous change to the rural economy. Our multi-pronged approach and women centric initiatives have empowered the women in Jammu Kashmir with training and financial support. It is being ensured that the women are not just beneficiaries of development but a key partner in J&K’s growth journey,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor called for annual follow up after the participants completed the training and started their businesses. He emphasised on a planned approach to close the gap between the number of women and men entrepreneurs, especially in rural areas, and encourage the women workforce to scale-up their businesses.

We must wholeheartedly recognize and respect women’s inherent abilities and invaluable contributions, and make continuous efforts to promote their leadership role across the sectors, ensuring they have every opportunity to excel and inspire, he further said.

The Lieutenant Governor also lauded the Army’s community engagements and development programme. He said the Indian Army is not only ensuring the unity and integrity of India with full alertness, but also continuously performing virtuous work of transforming the society.

GOC 15 Corps, Lieutenant General Prashant Srivastava; GOC Victor Force Major General Dhananjay Joshi; Shri Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir; DIG SKR Shri Javid Iqbal Matoo, Deputy Commissioner Shopian, Shri Shishir Gupta; senior officials of Police, Civil Administration and Army; members of Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar Vikas evam Sewa Sansthan, and youth in large number were present.