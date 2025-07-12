“We want women to have trust in police”: DIG Shridhar Patil on ‘BHAROSA’ initiative in Doda-Kishtwar-Ramban

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of the Doda-Kishtwar-Ramban (DKR) range, Shridhar Patil, on Saturday said the BHAROSA initiative is aimed at building trust between women and the police.

Speaking to ANI, DIG Patil explained that the program includes specially trained female officers posted at every police station to provide support and counselling, especially for victims of harassment and adolescents facing mental health challenges.

“The government is sensitive regarding women’s security. The Doda-Kishtwar-Ramban area is very remote, and women here are reluctant to come forward with their complaints. To resolve this, we took an initiative and named it ‘Bharosa’ because we want women to have trust and confidence in the police…” he said.

“We trained a special segment of female police officers to address women in this area… We want women to act as a symbol of confidence for women around them. If they face any harassment at home or in the workplace, women must approach their nearest police station or dial the police helpline. A woman officer is posted in each police station… A lot of adolescents step towards committing suicide, but they must instead reach out to the nearest officer; they will be provided with counselling,” he added.

Police Sub-Inspector Tania Sharma highlighted that the Jammu and Kashmir Police’s ‘BHAROSA’ initiative is also focused on educating women about their legal rights and breaking the stigma that visiting a police station is harmful.

“This initiative has been by DIG DKR range… Women must be aware of the criminal laws and how BNS and other laws sensitise their voice… Women have a myth that it will not be good if they go to the police station, and we must break this myth… A lot of things have been launched by the government, like the government and the National Commission for Women,” Sharma said.

In a landmark move to strengthen women’s safety and public confidence in policing, the Jammu and Kashmir Police launched the BHAROSA initiative in the DKR Range on Wednesday, under DIG Shridhar Patil. The comprehensive programme is aimed at addressing the under-reporting of crimes and enhancing awareness of women’s rights, particularly in rural and semi-urban areas.

According to an official release, a three-day capacity-building programme was held in collaboration with the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), Mumbai, which trained 95 women police personnel in gender sensitisation, effective complaint handling, and community engagement strategies.

As part of its extensive outreach efforts, 94 awareness programmes have been conducted, benefiting over 4,400 individuals, said the release.

The release highlighted that response mechanisms have been strengthened through the 24×7 Women Helpline (112), the JK Police eCOP app, and rapid response teams.

On the empowerment front, more than 4,700 people have benefited from cyber awareness and legal aid initiatives. In a significant step, police officials are also reaching remote areas to educate people, especially women, about their legal rights, delivering awareness directly at their doorsteps, added the release.

The initiative has led to a notable increase in crime reporting, improved public trust in police services, and the adoption of advanced technology, including AI-powered surveillance and GPS-enabled patrols.

It has also ushered in critical reforms, including digitised FIR systems, an e-FIR facility, SOPs for crimes against women, and the enforcement of the POSH Act, which have further added. (ANI)