LG Sinha directs DCs, SSPs to ensure exit of Pak nationals from J&K

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday directed to take appropriate action and ensure the exit of Pakistani nationals from Jammu and Kashmir.

In a post on X, LG Sinha wrote, “Chaired a meeting of DCs and SSPs. Directed them to take appropriate and necessary action to ensure exit of Pakistani nationals from J&K UT as per the deadline notified by Ministry of Home Affairs.”

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah earlier directed the states to identify Pakistani nationals and take steps to ensure their prompt return after cancelling their visas.