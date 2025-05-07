Three Civilians killed in Poonch after heavy shelling along LoC

Three civilians were killed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district after Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked and indiscriminate shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) and International Border (IB).

During the night of May 6–7, 2025, the Pakistan Army resorted to arbitrary and unprovoked firing, including heavy artillery shelling, from posts across the Line of Control (LoC) and the International Border (IB) opposite Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch sector.

According to defence sources, the shelling was indiscriminate and targeted civilian areas, resulting in the tragic death of three innocent civilians. The firing began late at night and continued for several hours, damaging residential structures and triggering panic among border residents.

The deceased have been identified as Mohd Adil, son of Shaheen Noor; Saleem Hussain, son of Altaf Hussain; and Ruby Kour, wife of Shallu Singh.

An Indian Army spokesperson confirmed that the Army is responding in a proportionate and calibrated manner to the ceasefire violation.

“Our forces are taking all necessary steps to protect civilians and are giving a befitting response to the aggression from across the border,” the official said.

The situation along the LoC and IB in the Poonch sector remains tense, with security forces on high alert and local administration mobilising emergency services to assist the affected population.