Former Vice Chancellor of Kashmir University, Prof. Abdul Wahid Qureshi passes away

Professor Ab Wahid Qureshi, former Vice Chancellor of Kashmir University and Central University of Kashmir, passed away on Sunday morning.

His funeral prayers (Namaz-e-Janaza) will be held at his residence at 4:30 pm today.

Qureshi was known for his significant contributions to academia and higher education in the region.

During his tenure as Vice Chancellor of Kashmir University, he played a pivotal role in the transformation and growth of University, bringing significant improvements in curriculum, infrastructure and faculty development.

Through his acumen and vision for future, Prof. Qureshi started the entrance based exams for admissions in KU, adding that he also has been the pioneer of starting several new courses in the Varsity.

