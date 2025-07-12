SANJY 2025: J&K Traffic Police Issues Traffic Advisory For Jammu-Srinagar NHW

Srinagar, July 12: The Traffic Police Headquarters, J&K, has issued a traffic plan and advisory for July 13, 2025. According to the advisory, traffic movement on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) will be subject to fair weather and better road conditions.

SANJY Convoy, Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs), Passenger vehicles, and Private Cars will be allowed to ply from both sides on the highway. However, Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) will be allowed on alternate days. The traffic control units at Jammu and Srinagar will liaise with the traffic control unit at Ramban before releasing traffic.

Commuters are advised to undertake their journey during daytime due to the apprehension of shooting stones between Ramban and Banihal. Additionally, HMVs operators are requested to desist from overloading and carry sufficient fuel during their journey.

The advisory also specifies cut-off timings for LMVs and Passenger vehicles from Nagrota, Jakheni, and Qazigund. HMVs will be allowed from Navyug Tunnel (Qazigund side) towards Jammu after assessing the road and traffic situation, and no HMV will be allowed after 1900 hours.

Furthermore, the advisory provides information on traffic movement on other routes, including the Kishtwar-Sinthan-Anantnag road, SSG Road, and Mughal Road.

Commuters are advised to confirm the status of the road before undertaking their journey by contacting the traffic control units at the specified numbers.

The advisory also highlights the importance of carrying photo ID cards for commuters belonging to certain towns and following specific guidelines for fruit growers and load carriers.

Overall, the traffic advisory aims to ensure smooth and safe movement of traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway and other routes in the region.

People are advised to undertake journey only after confirming status of the road from Traffic control units as under:-

Jammu (0191-2459048, 0191- 2740550, 9419147732, 103)

Srinagar (0194-2450022, 2485396, 18001807091, 103)

Ramban (9419993745, 1800-180-7043)

Udhampur (8491928625)

PCR Kishtwar (9906154100)

PCR Kargil (9541902330, 9541902331)