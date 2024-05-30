Akhnoor Bus Accident: LG Sinha announces ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh for NoKs of deceased

Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha on Thursday approved an ex-gratia of Rs. 5 lakh each for the next of kin (NoKs) of those who have lost their lives due to the unfortunate bus accident in Akhnoor, Jammu.

He has also approved an amount of Rs 50,000 for those injured and assured all possible assistance to the affected families.

In a post on X, LG Sinha said, “An ex-gratia of Rs. 5 Lakh to be given to the next of kin of each deceased and Rs.50,000 for those injured in the tragic bus accident in Akhnoor, Jammu.”

Earlier, The Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has expressed his deep anguish on the loss of lives in the tragic bus accident in Akhnoor, Jammu.

In a condolence message, the Lt Governor has said, “The Bus accident in Akhnoor is heart-rending. I condole the loss of lives and pray to the almighty to give the bereaved families the strength to bear the irreparable loss. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured.

The administration is providing all possible assistance to the bereaved families and is also extending medical facilities to those who have been injured”.