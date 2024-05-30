Huge consignment of contraband substances recovered in Kulgam: Police

In order to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society, Police have recovered huge consignment of drugs in Kulgam besides, arrested three drug peddlers in Sopore.

A Police spokesperson said, “Acting promptly upon a specific information regarding the hoarding of huge quantity of narcotic substance, a police party headed by IC PP Frisal under the supervision of DySP PC Hatipora raided the suspected place (Band Saw Mill) at Kaladrund in presence of executive magistrate at Kaladrund. After thorough search 209.7 Kgs of Poppy Straw like contraband substance filled in 12 nylon bags was recovered. However, the owner after noticing the police party managed to flee from the spot.”

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the owner of the mill identified as Ghulam Nabi Kuttay son of Abdul Aziz Kuttay resident of Kaladrund is selling the contraband among the youth of nearby areas and thus makes them drug addicts. Efforts are on to nab him”, he said.

Meanwhile in Sopore, a police party of Police Post Bus Stand, at a checkpoint established at Model Town intercepted 3-wheeler passenger Auto bearing registration number JK05B 6503 with three persons on board. They have been identified as Waseem Ahmad Naikoo son of Mohammad Rajab Naikoo resident of Nowpora Kalan Sopore, Manzoor Ahmad Nadroo @Goja son of Abdul Aziz Nadroo resident of Shair Colony Sopore and Mushtaq Ahmad Dar son of Mohammad Shaban Dar resident of Shair Colony Sopore. During search, officers was able to recover 3.5 Kgs of Poppy Straw from their possession.

Regarding the incidents, cases under relevant sections of law have been registered at respective police stations & investigations have been initiated.