Breaking

Huge consignment of contraband substances recovered in Kulgam: Police

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
2 Min Read
Oplus_131072

In order to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society, Police have recovered huge consignment of drugs in Kulgam besides, arrested three drug peddlers in Sopore.

A Police spokesperson said, “Acting promptly upon a specific information regarding the hoarding of huge quantity of narcotic substance, a police party headed by IC PP Frisal under the supervision of DySP PC Hatipora raided the suspected place (Band Saw Mill) at Kaladrund in presence of executive magistrate at Kaladrund. After thorough search 209.7 Kgs of Poppy Straw like contraband substance filled in 12 nylon bags was recovered. However, the owner after noticing the police party managed to flee from the spot.”

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the owner of the mill identified as Ghulam Nabi Kuttay son of Abdul Aziz Kuttay resident of Kaladrund is selling the contraband among the youth of nearby areas and thus makes them drug addicts. Efforts are on to nab him”, he said.

Meanwhile in Sopore, a police party of Police Post Bus Stand, at a checkpoint established at Model Town intercepted 3-wheeler passenger Auto bearing registration number JK05B 6503 with three persons on board. They have been identified as Waseem Ahmad Naikoo son of Mohammad Rajab Naikoo resident of Nowpora Kalan Sopore, Manzoor Ahmad Nadroo @Goja son of Abdul Aziz Nadroo resident of Shair Colony Sopore and Mushtaq Ahmad Dar son of Mohammad Shaban Dar resident of Shair Colony Sopore. During search, officers was able to recover 3.5 Kgs of Poppy Straw from their possession.

Regarding the incidents, cases under relevant sections of law have been registered at respective police stations & investigations have been initiated.

You Might Also Like

Azad grieves over tragic Akhnoor road accident

Akhnoor Bus Accident: LG Sinha announces ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh for NoKs of deceased

Vivek Bali expresses grief over Akhnoor Bus road Accident

‘Modi ji first Prime Minister to lower gravity of PM Office’: Manmohan Singh

Dr. A.H Rizvi formally assumes charge as Regional Director at IGNOU’s Srinagar Centre

Share This Article
Previous Article PM Modi expresses grief, announces Rs 2 lakh ex gratia to kin of deceased in Akhnoor bus accident
Next Article Azad grieves over tragic Akhnoor road accident
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

PM Modi expresses grief, announces Rs 2 lakh ex gratia to kin of deceased in Akhnoor bus accident
Developing Story
ED attaches properties worth Rs 1.56 crore under PMLA in Srinagar
Breaking
Police attach GPS tracking device to two terror associates in Anantnag
Breaking
Pakistan Cricket Board chairman says strategy in place for T20 World Cup, urges fans to fully back team
Breaking

Recent Comments

No comments to show.