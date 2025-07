In a tragic incident, a minor girl was killed after being hit a stone during landslide in Chak Bonalla area of Mendhar in Poonch district on Thursday.

Officials told GNS that a 11-year-old girl was hit by a stone during landslide, resulting her on spot death.

She has been identified as Afiya Kousar daughter of Mukhtar Ahmad.

Meanwhile, police have taken cognizance of the incident.(GNS)