CS reviews implementation of welfare schemes for marginalized sections across J&K

SRINAGAR, JULY 12: Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo, today chaired a meeting to review the implementation of various welfare schemes meant for marginalized and vulnerable sections of the society across Jammu and Kashmir.

The meeting was attended by Principal Secretary, Social Welfare Department (SWD), Anil Kumar Singh; Secretary in SWD; Mission Director, ICDS/ICPS/Mission Vatsalya; Chairperson, Juvenile Justice Board (JJB); Director, Social Welfare, Jammu/Kashmir; District Social Welfare Officers (DSWOs) and other senior officials of the department.

The Chief Secretary underscored the urgent need to upgrade all the Anganwadi Centres (AWCs) with basic facilities such as electricity, drinking water, toilets and other utilities.

He directed for according priority to those centres housed in government-owned buildings through convergence with departments like Rural Development. He also asked for shifting of centres operating from private premises lacking such infrastructure.

Reviewing the outreach and impact of various flagship programmes, Dulloo laid emphasis on monitoring the outcomes of nutrition-based interventions targeting the children, adolescent girls and lactating mothers under the Poshan Scheme. He stressed that tracking measurable outcomes is critical for ensuring real progress at the grassroots level.

The Chief Secretary also called upon the Programme Officers and DSWOs to frequently conduct field visits to assess on-ground realities and align their actions with actual needs. He remarked that all decisions should stem from field-level insights and reflect the actual realities of our people.

In a forward-looking suggestion, Dulloo asked the department to explore the concept of Composite Homes in districts to house the orphaned children, elderly citizens and the destitute women together, providing them with a sense of community and shared care, reducing isolation.

Providing an overview of the department’s scope and responsibilities, Principal Secretary Anil Kumar Singh informed that the Social Welfare Department is currently implementing 37 Centrally Sponsored Schemes and 9 UT schemes, backed by a budgetary allocation of Rs 4,361 crore for the year 2025-26. He highlighted the presence of around 28,000 Anganwadi Centres (AWCs) across the UT, which cater to nearly 9 lakh beneficiaries, ensuring last-mile delivery of services.

The Principal Secretary also presented a detailed account of the current status, outcomes and future roadmap of various schemes under the department’s ambit. Mission Directors and Directors briefed the Chief Secretary on the functioning and implementation status of their respective schemes and programmes.

The meeting comprehensively reviewed key initiatives under Mission Poshan (7 schemes), focusing on improving the nutritional levels among children and others. Mission Shakti (6 schemes) aimed at empowering the women ensuring their safety, empowerment and protection. Mission Vatsalya (7 schemes) focuses on institutional care and protection for different sections of the society in need.

Other centrally sponsored schemes discussed included SMILE (Support for Marginalized Individuals for Livelihood and Enterprise), Atal Vayo Abhyudaya Yojana (AVYAY) and SAPSrC, PM-AJAY (Prime Minister’s Anusuchit Jaati Abhiyan Yojana), PM-YASASVI Scholarships, NAPDDR (Drug Demand Reduction), NSAP (National Social Assistance Programme), Scholarships for Minority, SC and OBC communities, ALIMCO-supported Prosthetic Aids, implementation of SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act, NAMASTE (Sanitation Workers’ Welfare), PMJVK (Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram) besides others.

The review also covered UT government schemes like ISSS (Integrated Social Security Scheme), Ladli Beti, Marriage Assistance Scheme, SC Scholarship, Homes for those in distress, Pahari Hostels, Mobility Support to Specially-abled (scooties/prosthetics), Pensions for the needy and assistance to militancy-affected families.

As part of the ongoing efforts for the upcoming fiscal year 2025-26, the Department revealed that consolidated proposals under various centrally sponsored schemes, amounting a total of Rs 1088.75 crore stands submitted. Out of these, major schemes such as Mission Poshan and ICDS (Rs 759.67 Cr), Mission Shakti (Rs 40.79 Cr) and Mission Vatsalya (Rs 126.54 Cr) have already received approval. Additionally, proposals for PMMVY (Rs 64.39 Cr) and BBBP (Rs 6.20 Cr) have also been approved.

Several proposals have been submitted and are currently awaiting approval. These included financial allocations for the implementation of schemes under the Prevention of Atrocities Act 1989, Senior Citizen Homes, Saksham Anganwadi Centres, Creche (Palna), Pre- and Post-matric Scholarships for SC students, NAPDDR including NMBA and PM-YASASVI, the meeting was apprised.