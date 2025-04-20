“Unfortunate”: J&K Deputy CM Choudhary on Ramban landslide deaths

Describing the incident of the landslide that killed three following the heavy rainfall in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban district as “unfortunate”, Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary on Sunday said that he would go to the place to assess the situation.

Speaking to reporters, Choudhary said, “I am going to Ramban. It is unfortunate (three deaths). There is a cloudburst. We are going by road because the weather conditions are not favourable for a chopper. We will go there and assess the situation. We will brief you after reviewing the situation.”

The Deputy Chief Minister also confirmed that the infrastructure has been destroyed in the affected area, noting that the houses got damaged as well as the National Highway due to the debris.

“The National Highway is also damaged. Houses are damaged and people’s goats have died,” he added.

Earlier, heavy rainfall on Sunday triggered landslides in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban district, leading to the complete closure of the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) and damage to several houses.

Authorities have advised commuters to avoid the route until weather conditions improve and clearance operations are completed.

Deputy Traffic Inspector Javed Kataria, said the highway was “completely blocked” in the Ramban sector and urged travellers to avoid the route.

“The national highway (Jammu -Srinagar NH in Ramban district) is completely blocked (due to landslides). Avoid this highway till the weather improves. Clearance work is ongoing, but it does not seem that the highway will open before evening or tomorrow because it is raining continuously,” he said.

Earlier today, Union Minister Jitendra Singh stated three casualties and loss of property to a couple of families due to landslides on the National Highway (NH) 44 in the Ramban area.

Singh further said that he was in touch with the Deputy Commissioner and was informed that relief was being provided to those who were facing hardships due to the hailstorm.

“There was a heavy hailstorm, multiple landslides and fast winds throughout the night in the Ramban region, including the areas surrounding the Ramban town. The National Highway stands blocked, and unfortunately, there have been three casualties and a loss of property for a couple of families. I am in constant touch with Deputy Commissioner Mr Baseer-ul-Haq Chaudhary,” Singh posted on X. (ANI)