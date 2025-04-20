Breaking

Multiple vehicles, locals trapped under debris after landslide in Ramban

ANI
ANI
2 Min Read
Ramban, Apr 20 (ANI): A street lies covered in debris and mud following heavy rains and hailstorm, in Ramban on Sunday. (ANI Photo) National::ANI

Several vehicles and locals were feared trapped under debris after a landslide hit the Shan Palace area in Ward No 2 of Ramban district, Jammu and Kashmir, following heavy rains.

Local police and hotel staff rushed to the spot and rescued those who were trapped. Visuals from the area showed several vehicles completely buried under mud, stones, and debris. The entrances of shops and a restaurant were also damaged.
Locals were seen standing on rooftops to assess the damage.

Official confirmation is still awaited on the number of people trapped or any possible deaths.

Earlier in the day, hailstorms and landslides caused severe damage in Udhampur. Union Minister and area MP Jitendra Singh said there were three casualties and some families suffered property loss.

As National Highway (NH) 44 remains blocked in the Ramban area, Singh said he is in contact with the Deputy Commissioner and relief is being provided to those affected.

“There was a heavy hailstorm, multiple landslides and fast winds throughout the night in the Ramban region, including the areas surrounding the Ramban town. The National Highway stands blocked, and unfortunately, there have been three casualties and loss of property for a couple of families. I am in constant touch with Deputy Commissioner Mr Baseer-ul-Haq Chaudhary,” Singh posted on X.

The Union Minister said that district officials have been asked to ensure proper relief and assistance. He also urged people not to panic amid the ongoing natural disaster.

Heavy rainfall in Udhampur on Saturday night led to more traffic blockages on NH-44 in the Ramban area.

In Jammu, strong winds caused part of the boundary wall of the Civil Secretariat to collapse, bringing down the barbed wire. Several parked vehicles were damaged. A JCB machine was deployed to clear the debris and reopen access to the area. (ANI)

 

You Might Also Like

DC Srinagar reviews progress of developmental works under R&B Sector

Preparations underway for Ice Skating Season in Sonamarg

Woman dies after hit by moving train in Budgam

Crypto Exchange Bitget hosts its first meetup in Delhi to boost growth in India

J-K terror funding case: Yasin Malik seeks to argue personally

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article “Unfortunate”: J&K Deputy CM Choudhary on Ramban landslide deaths
Next Article Manoj Sinha, Governor, J&K LG Sinha expresses grief over loss of lives in J&K’s Ramban due to flash floods
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

“Urge administration to prioritize immediate evacuation of vulnerable groups”: Mehbooba Mufti on Ramban Landslides 
Breaking
“Dear Mr Abdullah…”: Delhi Airport clarifies Indigo flight diversion carrying J&K CM
Breaking
Manoj Sinha, Governor, J&K
LG Sinha expresses grief over loss of lives in J&K’s Ramban due to flash floods
Breaking
“Unfortunate”: J&K Deputy CM Choudhary on Ramban landslide deaths
Breaking