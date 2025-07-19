Shri Buddha Amarnath Yatra : CCTV cameras installed along 14 km route

Poonch, July 18: In preparation for the upcoming Shri Buddha Amarnath Ji Yatra, the local administration is taking comprehensive steps to ensure the event’s smooth and peaceful conduct. As part of the robust security arrangements, the Indian Army has installed CCTV cameras along the 14-kilometer route from Kalai to Shri Buddha Amarnath Ji Chattani Mandir. These cameras will enhance surveillance and help prevent any disruptions during the yatra.

The annual pilgrimage will commence from Jammu on July 27 and is expected to reach Shri Buddha Amarnath Ji on July 28. To ensure the safety and success of the pilgrimage, the administration is coordinating closely with security forces and local stakeholders.

Local residents Abdul Rashid Jatt and Abdul Hameed Bhatt hailed the administration’s efforts, stating that the installation of surveillance cameras is a significant step toward maintaining law and order. “This move will not only ensure strict monitoring during the yatra but will also allow for immediate action against any attempts to disturb the peace,” they said.

During preparatory meetings with officials, community leaders and residents of Mandi reiterated their full support for the smooth organization of the yatra. They assured that, as in previous years, the local population would actively contribute to the success of the pilgrimage.

The residents also expressed hope that this yatra would continue to promote the message of unity, peace, and brotherhood among Hindus, Muslims, and Sikhs, especially for the pilgrims coming from outside the region.