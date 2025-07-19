IUST organises workshop to strengthen institutional readiness for NAAC reassessment

Awantipora, July 18: Directorate of Internal Quality Assurance (DIQA), IUST, organized a focused Workshop-cum-Interaction Session as part of the University’s ongoing efforts to enhance preparedness for the upcoming NAAC reassessment under the proposed Binary Accreditation Framework (BAF).

As per a statement issued here, the workshop focused on key metrics related to Research, Innovation and Extension, as well as Infrastructure and Learning Resources.

Dr. Peer Bilal Ahmad, Director DIQA, inaugurated the session by emphasizing the importance of integrating quality assurance into institutional functioning. Dr. Irfan Maqbool Bhat, Deputy Director DIQA, delivered an insightful presentation on key performance indicators, documentation protocols, and compliance strategies under BAF. The session provided practical guidance on aligning institutional practices with evolving accreditation standards.

The workshop witnessed active participation from key functionaries of the University, including the Finance Officer, Librarian, I/c Dean of Students, I/c Dean Outreach, Coordinator Design Innovation Centre, NCC & NSS Coordinators, Skilling Coordinator, Executive Engineer, Deputy Registrar Estates, DIQA team and other senior officers. Their engagement fostered meaningful dialogue and reinforced a collective commitment to institutional excellence and NAAC compliance.