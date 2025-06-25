BreakingKashmir

Police conducts search at house of Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) Member in Handwara 

RK Online Desk
Continuing its crackdown against the elements affiliated with the proscribed organisation Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI), which stands banned under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), Handwara Police today carried out searches at the residential premises of a suspected JeI member.

The search was carried out in connection with FIR No. 29/2019 U/S 10, 13 ULA(P) Act, registered at Police Station Handwara, as part of ongoing investigations aimed at dismantling the ecosystem of the banned organization.

The premises searched belonged to a JeI affiliate identified as Mohammad Amin Shah s/o Gh Mohammad Shah resident of Gonipora now putting up at Baghatpora New Colony, Handwara.

The search was conducted following due legal procedure and was aimed at uncovering incriminating materials, documents, electronic devices, or any evidence pointing toward continued unlawful activities or affiliations with the banned outfit.

Handwara Police remains committed to acting tough against individuals involved in supporting or propagating the ideology of proscribed organizations and reiterates its resolve to ensure peace and security in the region.

J&K Govt choses Blue Pansy as ‘State Butterfly’
J&K Grand Mufti announces Rs 75 as Sadaqat-ul-Fitr for this year
Padma Shri Mathematician interacts with IUST students
224-meter Viaduct completed in Ramban on Jmu-Sgr National Highway: Nitin Gadkari
ADGP Armed decorates newly-promoted Inspector 
