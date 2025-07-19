Outreach prog for agri start-ups under JKCIP begins at SKUAST-K

Srinagar, July 18: The Incubation and Startup Cell of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir (SKUAST-K), under the aegis of Jammu and Kashmir Competitive Innovation Programme (JKCIP), successfully organized a one-day outreach programme titled &’Igniting Young Minds: Bridging Innovation and Opportunity.”

As per a statement issued here, the event aimed to inspire, educate, and engage budding agri-preneurs across the region, facilitating dialogue between stakeholders in innovation, research, and agriculture. The programme commenced with a welcome address and opening remarks by Dr. Asahq Pandit, Coordinator JKCIP, SKUAST-K, who provided an overview of the objectives of JKCIP. Dr. Pandit highlighted the importance of innovation-led entrepreneurship in transforming the agri-ecosystem and addressed key issues faced by agri-startups, particularly in the regional context.

Prof. Haroon Naik, Director Research and Nodal Officer JKCIP at SKUAST-K, spoke about the various components of the JKCIP and its strategic vision to create an enabling environment for innovation and entrepreneurship in Jammu and Kashmir’s agricultural sector.

Dr. Sartaj Ahmad Shah, Director of Agriculture, Kashmir, brought attention to critical challenges faced by farmers and entrepreneurs in the region, including climate vulnerability, market access, and lack of technological integration. He encouraged young minds to develop need-based, scalable solutions tailored to the unique agro-climatic conditions of the valley.

The programme was graced by Prof. Nazir Ahmad Ganai, Vice Chancellor of SKUAST-K, who emphasised the need for cultivating an entrepreneurial mindset among the youth. Prof. Ganai urged students and innovators to embrace challenges as opportunities and focus on ideating sustainable solutions to revitalize the agriculture and allied sectors. Officers of the University, including Director planning and Monitoring, Prof. S. A. Wani, Registrar Azmat Alam Khan, several HoDs and students from across the valley attended the workshop.