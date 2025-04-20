Breaking

“Extremely anguished by the tragic landslide, flash flood in Ramban” : CM Omar Abdullah 

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
1 Min Read

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday expressed anguish over the tragic landslide and flash floods in Ramban.

In a post on X, CM_JnK wrote , “Extremely anguished by the tragic landslide and flash flood in Ramban, which have caused considerable damage to life and property. My thoughts are with the affected families in this difficult hour.”

“We are in touch with the local administration to ensure immediate rescue efforts wherever needed. Later today, I will be reviewing restoration, relief, and repair plans.” he added.

“For now, the focus remains on managing the situation on the ground. Citizens are advised to follow travel advisories and avoid non-essential movement in vulnerable areas.” the post reads.

You Might Also Like

Kashmiri woman establishes first Kiwi nursery in the region; inspires entrepreneurship

Heat wave in Srinagar, Qazigund, MeT predicts rise in temp for next one week

Advisor Bhatnagar unfurls National Flag at Bakshi Stadium, Srinagar on Republic Day

Pilgrims leaving for Amarnath Yatra stopped in Jammu due to weather conditions

Elon Musk expected to propose going ahead with takeover of Twitter Inc at $54.20 per share

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article LG Sinha extend greetings on joyous occasion of Easter
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

LG Sinha extend greetings on joyous occasion of Easter
Breaking
“Three casualties, loss of property to couple of families”: Jitendra Singh on Udhampur calamity
Breaking
Security forces continue joint search operation in J&K’s Poonch for sixth consecutive day to trace terrorists
Breaking
“Rain, Snowfall, thunderstorms & Gusty Winds Expected in J&K’s Higher Reaches Today”: MeT
Breaking