“Extremely anguished by the tragic landslide, flash flood in Ramban” : CM Omar Abdullah 

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday expressed anguish over the tragic landslide and flash floods in Ramban.

In a post on X, CM_JnK wrote , “Extremely anguished by the tragic landslide and flash flood in Ramban, which have caused considerable damage to life and property. My thoughts are with the affected families in this difficult hour.”

“We are in touch with the local administration to ensure immediate rescue efforts wherever needed. Later today, I will be reviewing restoration, relief, and repair plans.” he added.

“For now, the focus remains on managing the situation on the ground. Citizens are advised to follow travel advisories and avoid non-essential movement in vulnerable areas.” the post reads.