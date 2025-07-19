AIFOF office bearers call on Rana

Srinagar, July 18: The office bearers of the All India Forest Officers Federation today called on Minister for Forest, Ecology & Environment, Javed Ahmed Rana, at the Civil Secretariat in Srinagar.

According to a statement issued here, the delegation was led by Suresh Kumar Gupta, IFS, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests & Head of Forest Force, Jammu and Kashmir, and apprised the Minister that the main function of the Forest Martyrs Day, 2025, will be observed in Srinagar on September 11, 2025.

The purpose of this observance is to commemorate the sacrifices of foresters who have laid down their lives in the line of duty to protect India’s precious forests and wildlife.

The Minister appreciated the decision of the Federation to hold the national level function in Srinagar and acknowledged the crucial role that forest officials, guards and environmentalists play in preserving the country’s natural resources.

The Minister instructed the Forest Authorities to extend all possible assistance to the Federation in collectively organising the national level event, ensuring that the sacrifices of those who have given their lives in the service of the environment are duly honored.

The Minister said that the Government is committed to supporting initiatives that recognize and celebrate the bravery and dedication of individuals working towards environmental conservation.

He said we must pay tribute to the selfless service and ultimate sacrifices made by forest officials and others who have worked tirelessly to protect India’s forests and wildlife.

The event will serves as a reminder of the importance of conservation efforts and the need to continue protecting the country’s natural heritage for future generations, the Forest Minister said while highlighting the need of honouring and celebrating selfless public service.