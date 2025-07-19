Govt committed to improving people’s lives: Javed Rana

Srinagar, July 18: Minister for Jal Shakti, Forest, Ecology & Environment, and Tribal Affairs, Javed Ahmed Rana today engaged with various public delegations and individuals from across the Kashmir Valley at Nawa-i-Subh Srinagar.

According to a statement issued here, the Minister patiently listened to and addressed the concerns and grievances of the people, which ranged from issues related to water and power supply to road infrastructure.

The delegations, hailing from different parts of the Valley, were assured by the Minister that the Omar Abdullah-led Government is committed to the welfare of the people and is working tirelessly to proactively redress their grievances.

Rana directed all the grievances to the concerned departments and authorities, ensuring that the issues are addressed in a timely and effective manner.

The development of far-flung areas is a top priority for the present dispensation, and the Minister reiterated the Government’s commitment to improving the lives of the people in these areas, statement revealed.

By engaging directly with the public and addressing their concerns, the Minister demonstrated the Government’s dedication to transparency, accountability, and people-centric governance.

The interactions at Nawa-i-Subh Srinagar reflect the Government’s efforts to bridge the gap between the administration and the people, ensuring that the voices of the citizens are heard and their issues are addressed, the statement stated.

The Minister’s engagement with the public delegations underscores the importance of public outreach and grievance redressal in the Government’s agenda.