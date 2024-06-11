JKSC Football Academy bags AIFF’s best Grassroots Centre award

Recognizing exceptional efforts and devotion of Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council’s Football Academy in nurturing young talent and promoting grassroots football development in the UT, All India Football Federation has conferred the best Grassroots Center award to the academy for 2023-24.

The AIFF has also selected JKSC’s Football Academy for the esteemed AIFF Blue Cubs Development Center initiative which will further streamline the activities and achievements of the academy with focus on developing football talent at the grassroots level.

Pertinently, the AIFF Blue Cubs Development Centre initiative strives to nurture young footballers, equipping them with professional training and exposure from an early age. Undoubtedly, this project will benefit the UT by producing a new generation of talented football players and raising the bar for the sport in Jammu & Kashmir.

Established in 2017, the J&K Sports Council Football Academy produces players for ISL and I-League teams every year. In addition, 13 players including Saahil Khurshid, Jehangir, Muheet Shabir, Abdul Salha, Rishi Rajput, Sajjad Hussain, Suhail Ahmad and many others have represented Indian National teams in various age groups. at present, more than 1500 aspiring football players are receiving coaching in the 12 Khelo India Football Centers and 13 JKSC Academy district units spread throughout J&K. Besides, toddlers also receive attention towards the game in large numbers in JKSC Football School at Srinagar and Jammu.

The government’s investment in sports facilities and the platform it has built for the players over the years have resulted in achieving this milestone by the JKSC. Besides, JKSC coaches are also performing outstandingly well at both the national and international level in addition to the players’ success in the international arena.

Secretary Youth Services and Sports, Sarmad Hafeez appreciated the academy’s coaches, staff and trainees for accomplishing this remarkable achievement. He maintained that sports in J&K has flourished tremendously under the directions of LG, Manoj Sinha, who is also the President of JKSC.

“Since football is the most popular sport in the region, with these kinds of initiatives we aim to see our more and more footballers making teh UT and the country proud in future”, asserted Secretary JKSC, Nuzhat Gul.