“Russia-Ukraine war is Biden’s war; wouldn’t have happened if 2020 election wasn’t rigged”: Trump

US President Donald Trump on Monday blamed the Joe Biden administration for the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and claimed that the war would not have occurred if the 2020 election had not been “rigged.”

Sharing a post on the social media platform Truth Social, Trump wrote, “The war between Russia and Ukraine is Biden’s war, not mine. I just got here, and for four years during my term, I had no problem preventing it from happening. President Putin and everyone else respected your President! I had nothing to do with this war, but I am working diligently to get the death and destruction to stop. If the 2020 Presidential Election was not rigged, and it was, in so many ways, that horrible war would never have happened.”

He further criticised both former President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for their handling of the situation.

“President Zelenskyy and Crooked Joe Biden did an absolutely horrible job in allowing this travesty to begin. There were so many ways of preventing it from ever starting. But that is the past. Now we have to get it to stop and fast.”

Earlier in March, Trump had also criticised Biden’s handling of the Russia-Ukraine war, suggesting that under Biden, Russia attempted to take control of all of Ukraine.

“Under President Bush, Russia got Georgia. Under President Obama, they got a nice big submarine base, a nice big chunk of land where they have their submarines. Under President Trump, they got nothing and under President Biden, they tried to get the whole thing. They tried to get the whole of Ukraine. If I didn’t get in here, they would have gotten the whole thing,” Trump said.

Trump added, “I gave Russia nothing except grief. We have to make a deal because there are a lot of people being killed who shouldn’t be killed. But remember, Trump gave them nothing, and the other presidents gave them a lot. They gave him everything.”

Meanwhile, President Trump has said Russia’s deadly missile attack on the Ukrainian city of Sumy on Sunday was “a mistake,” calling it a “horrible thing” even as members of his administration went further with condemnation that served as a rare critique of Moscow while the White House is pushing for a ceasefire, the New York Times reported.

“I think it was terrible. And I was told they made a mistake. But I think it’s a horrible thing,” Trump said about the Sumy attack.

On Sunday morning, two ballistic missiles struck Sumy, resulting in the deaths of at least 34 individuals and leaving over 100 others injured. (ANI)