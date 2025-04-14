JKSA thanks EAM Jaishankar for rescuing two dozen trafficked kashmiri youth from Myanmar

The Jammu and Kashmir Students Association on Monday expressed its gratitude to the External Affairs Minister, Dr. S. Jaishankar, for his swift and timely intervention that led to the rescue and repatriation of two dozen Kashmiri youth, including Faizan Ahmad of Safakadal, Srinagar, who were trafficked and held captive in Myanmar under distressing conditions.

In an official statement, Nasir Khuehami, National Convenor of the Association, stated that these youth, hailing from economically weaker backgrounds, had been misled by fraudulent agents offering fake promises of jobs in Thailand. Upon reaching Bangkok, they were transported to Myanmar after a 15-hour bus journey and a forced river crossing. Once in Myanmar, they were held hostage in areas notorious for human trafficking, forced labor, cybercrime networks, and organized criminal syndicates.

He said that the traffickers demanded ransom money from the families of the victims. In the case of Faizan Ahmad, an amount of ₹4.5 lakh was demanded with threats of dire consequences. “His family, already in financial distress, could not arrange the ransom. This was a common ordeal for many of the other victims,” Khuehami added.

The Association had formally written to Dr. S. Jaishankar on March 10, seeking urgent intervention. “We are thankful that the Ministry responded the very next day, assuring us that the Indian Mission in Myanmar had already taken up the issue with the concerned authorities,” he said.

Khuehami quoted the MEA’s official communication dated March 11, which stated: “Requests for the rescue and repatriation of all Indian nationals, including Kashmiri youth Faizan Rasool, entrapped in Myawaddy, have been taken up with the concerned authorities in Myanmar. We are actively working on it.”

Following this assurance, robust diplomatic efforts were undertaken by the Indian Missions in Myanmar and Thailand, leading to the successful rescue of around a dozen individuals in the initial phase. All the rescued youth were brought back safely under full security arrangements and are currently undergoing counselling and debriefing.

“The timely intervention of Dr. S. Jaishankar and the dedicated efforts of the Indian Embassies have brought immense relief and hope to dozens of families who were plunged into despair. His leadership has once again reaffirmed that India stands with its citizens, even in the darkest corners of the world,” Khuehami said.

He emphasized that the rescue mission not only saved lives but also sent a strong message to international trafficking rackets—that the Indian state will not tolerate the exploitation of its citizens.

The Association expressed deep appreciation to the Ministry of External Affairs, the Indian Embassies in Myanmar and Thailand, and all officials involved in the rescue. “His empathy, resolve, and commitment have restored faith among families who were on the brink of losing hope,” the statement said.

His leadership has reaffirmed that India does not forsake its citizens, no matter how far, complex, or dangerous the situation may be. The successful evacuation of these young men has not only saved lives but also delivered a clear warning to criminal syndicates and traffickers: the Indian state will pursue justice and protection for its people—without delay and without compromise.

His intervention, coupled with the tireless efforts of the Indian embassies, brought an end to this nightmarish saga. The families of these rescued youth—who had been living in agony and despair—now feel a sense of solace and relief, thanks to the government’s compassionate and coordinated diplomacy. The tears in their eyes now reflect gratitude rather than grief.

“We remain hopeful that under your leadership, the Ministry of External Affairs will continue its vigilance, engagement, and swift action in the face of cross-border human trafficking challenges,” the statement added further.