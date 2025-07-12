BreakingKashmir

3 houses damaged, 3 firefighters injured in massive fire in Budgam village

Agencies
Three residential houses were damaged and as many firefighters were injured after a massive fore broke out in Surasyar area of Chadoora in Budgam district, officials said.

An official told news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that the fire initially started from one of the residential houses and quickly spread to two adjacent houses.

He said the fire caused extensive damage to three residential houses while three firefighters were also injured in the mishap. “The injured personnel have been admitted to a hospital for treatment,” he added.

The official said the cause of fire is being ascertained.

Meanwhile, locals urged the administration to provide assistance to the families as they are financially weak—(KNO)

