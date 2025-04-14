Breaking

Cyber Police Kashmir cracks down on Mule Bank Accounts; 50 Individuals under preventive Action, 2 Kingpins arrested

Cyber Police Station Kashmir Zone, Srinagar has intensified its crackdown on mule bank accounts that are being used to facilitate large-scale cyber fraud and money laundering across the Valley.

In a recent development, preventive legal action has been initiated against 50 individuals whose bank accounts were found involved in illicit financial activity. Two key kingpins running the racket have been arrested, while several others are currently under surveillance.

Mule bank accounts—often opened or rented by locals for a commission—are being exploited by cybercriminal networks, including those operating from overseas. These accounts are used as conduits for routing fraudulently acquired money through fake investment platforms, phishing scams, and illegal betting sites.

“These accounts may look like regular accounts, but they are part of a digital crime trail. Anyone involved—whether by renting an account or knowingly allowing its misuse—will face serious legal consequences,” said SP Cyber Crime Kashmir in a statement.

Cyber Police Kashmir has reaffirmed its commitment to dismantling these networks. The operation involves digital forensics, financial tracking, and collaboration with national cybercrime coordination agencies. The unit is also urging the public to be vigilant and responsible with their financial credentials.

“If you suspect your bank account has been misused or were misled into renting it out, come forward voluntarily. Help us help you. And if you notice suspicious digital activity—report it. Together, we can shut down cybercrime,” SP Cyber Crime Kashmir added.

The public is reminded that knowingly or unknowingly aiding cybercriminals through mule accounts is a punishable offense. Citizens can report any such fraud to Cyber Police Kashmir via helpline number.

