J&K Civil Society urges political parties to prioritize tackling drug abuse and social evils in their manifestos

Notwithstanding keeping of drug pedlars adicts,criminals under their patronage, Jammu and Kashmiri Civil Society Forum has asked all those political parties who are going to fight elections in J& K to include eradication of drug mence and social reformation n their election manifesto besides the other aspects.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday Chairman JKCSF and former veteran trade union leader Abdul Qayoom Wani said that drug addiction has badly crept in the Kashmir Society and was eating up its fabric unnoticeably.

J&K Civil Society Forum has been on forefront against the drug addiction since its inception and today when people of different political shades have come forward to fight assembly elections and claim to give better representations to people in development and prosperity.

JKCSF believes that a society cant be prosperous unless it is cleaned from menace of drugs and other social evils.

Chairman Wani has expressed concern over the situation that not a single political party has so for included eradication of narcotic drugs and social evils from the society that is killing the future and lives of the youth in particular.

“Talking of civic amenities like power, water and roads is good but there are new challenges faced by the society, amongst which the drug menace,social evils and social reformation is listing the number one. If a political party or a politician gives patronage to a drug dealer or an addict, and people with criminal background he is equally responsible for the devastation of this society, and claims of such politicians, for example, for development and prosperity keep no meaning” Wani wowed.

JKCSF has vehemently urged upon all political parties and aspirant candidates to focus on the drug menace in their campaigns and to shunt out drug pedlars , drug addicts,and people with criminal background if any, from their parties and patronage in the broad-day light announcements. This will help eradicating the menace J&K. (KNS)