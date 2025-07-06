Piyush Goyal meets J&K traders, discuss strategies to sustain industrial development in cold chain, agro-processing sectors

Union Minister of Commerce & Industry Piyush Goyal met with representatives of the Jammu-Kashmir Fruits and Vegetable Processing and Integrated Cold Chain Association (JKPICCA) in Srinagar on Sunday.

The meeting focused on strategies to sustain industrial development in the cold chain and agro-processing sectors, crucial for strengthening J-K’s agricultural economy and boosting exports.

“Today, I met with representatives of the Jammu-Kashmir Fruits and Vegetable Processing and Integrated Cold Chain Association (JKPICCA) in Srinagar. During this, discussions were held on strategies to sustain industrial development in the cold chain and agro-processing sectors, which are extremely important for strengthening J&K’s agricultural economy and boosting exports,” Minister Goyal wrote in a post on X.

Earlier today, Goyal addressed the FTII: Traders Conclave – 2025 in Srinagar and promised to work for the a reduction in the Goods and Services Tax imposed on handicrafts and handloom products to help promote the sector.

“The issue of GST levied on handicrafts and handlooms was brought to my attention by two or three system delegations. I have suggested that they submit an application regarding this matter to the Finance Ministry as well as to me so that we can explore what relief can be provided. We will try to reduce the GST rate from 12 per cent to 5 per cent on these items, which would help promote the handloom and handicraft sectors — especially in Jammu & Kashmir. We will make efforts to find a way forward in this regard,” he said.

The Union Minister said that Jammu and Kashmir will soon get a Centre of Excellence for Packaging and Design.

“I have directed officials to explore possibilities in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Packaging to initiate a project focused on quality packaging and design. They have been requested to identify a suitable location where this initiative can be launched at the earliest,” he said.

Further, the Union Minister said that representatives have discussed setting up a Centre of Excellence (CoE) focused on storage technology, cold chain infrastructure, and encouraging startups and new talent.

Goyal also assured that he will discuss with the NTPC and Solar Energy Corporation to establish a solar lighting or power generation facility in the area to help producers to export their products as a green product to get a greater prices.

He had also held detailed discussions with the MSME Development Forum, Jammu-Kashmir, regarding various suggestions to promote local enterprises. (ANI)