ACB arrests Patwari while accepting bribe in Budgam 

Jammu and Kashmir Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Saturday said to have trapped and arrested a Patwari from Halqa Humchipora, Budgam while demanding and accepting bribe of Rs 2000.

“Jammu and Kashmir Anti Corruption Bureau received a written complaint alleging therein that Patwari Halqa Humchipora, Budgam namely Tahir Jan Malla was demanding a bribe of Rs 2000 each for two sale deeds for affecting the Mutation (Intiqal) of land situated at Alamnaag Khag, Budgam in favour of the complaint through the online system,” a spokesman said in a statement issued to the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO).

The complainant approached Anti Corruption Bureau with a written complaint, requesting legal action against the accused public servant under relevant provisions of law.

“On receipt of the complaint, discreet verification was conducted, which confirmed the demand of bribe by the accused public servant. Accordingly, Case FIR No. 14/2025 U/S 7 PC Act 1988 was registered at Police Station ACB Srinagar and investigation was taken up,” the statement reads.

“During the course of investigation a trap team was constituted. The team laid a successful trap and caught the accused public servant Tahir Jan Malla R/o Sebdan Budgam red-handed while demanding and accepting the bribe amount of Rs 2,000 from the complainant,” it added.

After completing all necessary medico-Legal formalities, the accused Public Servant was taken in custody, it reads, adding that further investigation in the case is going on—(KNO)