Speaker has not disallowed/ rejected Resolution on declaration of Holiday on 13th July

The statement of Ms. Mehbooba Mufti on social media is misleading and not based on facts

SRINAGAR, JULY 12: In response to Ms. Mehbooba Mufti ‘s post on social media platform regarding Resolution by PDP on declaration of holiday on 13th July, the Hon’ble Speaker, Jammu & Kashmir Legislative Assembly Advocate Abdul Rahim Rather categorically denied the statement made by Ms Mehbooba Mufti on social media and said that the said statement is misleading and not based on facts. Advocate Abdul Rahim Rather stated that the said Resolution submitted by Mr. Waheed-ur-Rehman Parra was admitted during the Budget Session 2025-26 held in the month of March at Jammu.

Abdul Rahim Rather, Hon’ble Speaker said that Assembly Secretariat received total 111 Resolutions from 34 Hon’ble Members and out of which 87 resolutions were admitted for balloting and rest were disallowed as per rules. Mr. Waheed-ur-Rehman Parra, Hon’ble Member also submitted four Resolutions and out of which two Resolutions were admitted which includes the Resolution “Declaring 13th July as official holiday to remember the sacrifices of the protestors against autocratic monarch forces”. Mr. Waheed-ur-Rehman Parra was accordingly informed through Assembly Secretariat Bulletin No.LA1353/Legn/2025 dated 14/03/2025.

As per prescribed Rules relative precedence of the Private Members’ Resolutions was determined by separate Balloting in terms of Rule-28 of Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in J&K Legislative Assembly in presence of 7 Hon’ble Members on 25th of March 2025 and 14 Resolutions secured place in balloting which were listed in the House on 7th & 9th of April, 2025.The Resolution submitted by Mr. Waheed-ur-Rehman Parra, Hon’ble MLA, though admitted, did not secure place during Balloting process. So process was completed as per the Rules of procedure.

He further said that the post of Speaker is the epitome of impartiality and in no case it can be construed that the Resolution has been rejected out rightly by the Speaker, which is not factually correct.

