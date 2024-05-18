Justice Tashi interacts with Children on ‘ill effects of substance abuse’

Srinagar, May 17: The J&K Legal Services Authority in collaboration with District Legal Services Authority, Srinagar and with the support of Delhi Public School (DPS), Srinagar today organised an impactful awareness program for students on the topic “Substance Abuse: Consequences, Prevention, and Challenges” at DPS, Athawajan, here. The event brought together esteemed dignitaries, experts, and passionate students.

Justice Tashi Rabstan, Senior-most Judge, High Court of J&K and Ladakh and Executive Chairman, J&K Legal Services Authority was the Chief Guest on the occasion. On his arrival, Justice Tashi accompanied by Amit Kumar Gupta, Member Secretary and Muzamil Hayat Kabli, Under Secretary, J&K Legal Services Authority was warmly received by Vijay Dhar, Chairman and Shafaq Afshan, Principal, Delhi Public School, Srinagar as well as Dr. Arshid Hussain, Professor, Psychiatry Department, GMC Srinagar, Dr. Majid Shafi, Psychiatrist, JLNM Hospital Srinagar and Jahangir Ahmad Bakshi, Secretary, DLSA Srinagar.

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation of students, faculty members, administrative staff of DPS Srinagar, advocates,law students, staff of J&K Legal Services Authority and DLSA Srinagar as well as Para Legal Volunteers (PLVs).

In his opening address, Vijay Dhar extended a warm welcome to the Chief Guest and expressed gratitude to Justice Tashi for short listing DPS Srinagar for interacting with the students on drug abuse. He further emphasized the significance of conducting such programs which go a long way in raising awareness and diverting the children towards positive societal change.

Delivering the Presidential address, Justice Tashi highlighted the need to raise awareness regarding ill effects of substance abuse especially among the young adolescents and urged all the stakeholders especially the teachers to come forward and extend a helping hand in eradicating this menace from the society. Justice Tashi further emphasized that a collective and concerted effort is needed both at institution and family level to tackle this evil which is driving our youth towards destruction.

Both the eminent resource persons on the occasion namely Dr. Arshid Hussain and Dr. Majid Shafi, explained in detail the causes behind the increase in substance abuse especially in Valley and also revealed that the data suggests that the Kashmir valley has surpassed the State of Punjab as far as involvement of young generation in drug abuse is concerned. Dr. Shafi also highlighted the initiatives of UT Government in establishing a 24×7 helpline no. 14416 for the benefit of those affected by substance abuse and need care and counselling. He also informed the gathering that in every hospital a de-addiction center has been established for the benefit of such persons.

Dr. Arshid Hussain narrated his experiences to the audience to educate them about the ways and means required to be adopted to stay away from drug addiction.

The program was enriched by a compelling skit performed by law students and advocates, illustrating the detrimental effects of substance abuse. In appreciation of their efforts, Justice Rabstan presented certificates to the participants, acknowledging their active involvement and contribution to the success of the event.

Secretary, DLSA Srinagar, Jahangir Ahmad Bakshi proposed the formal vote of thanks and expressed gratitude to the management of DPS Srinagar for extending support in organizing awareness program on such an important issue. He further expressed appreciation to all the contributors for encouraging the Legal Services Institutions to raise voice in fighting the menace of Substance Abuse.

The event concluded on a high note, with a commitment to continued education, inspiring action, and nurturing a healthier, safer community on the path towards a substance-free society.