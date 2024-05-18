Steel-decked bridge restores connectivity in 3 Kupwara villages

Srinagar, May 17: In the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and the critical paddy sowing season, the timely construction of a steel-decked foot bridge by the Rural Development Department (RDD) in District Kupwara has come as a blessing for residents of three villages in Magam Block.

This bridge, located at Panchayat Magam B, has re-established connectivity for the villages of Putwari, Magam, and Tumpora, providing a safe passage over the Nallah Dangarwari.

Constructed under MGNREGA in convergence with the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) at a project cost of Rs. 6.00 lakhs, this foot bridge has been a boon for over 100 rural households. The residents now have easy access and a safe route to their means of livelihood.

The bridge, completed in a record time of 15 days under the directions of District Development Commissioner, Kupwara, Ayushi Sudan, who is also the District Election Officer (DEO), is proving to be a lifeline for farmers, connecting them to their paddy fields, livestock routes, and ration stores. Students also benefit, safely reaching their schools via this bridge.

The new bridge has significantly boosted the morale of voters in the area, who are now enthusiastic about casting their votes at the nearest polling station. The construction project was initiated by RDD Block Magam after floods damaged the old culvert, leaving residents disconnected and facing severe hardships in the absence of a communication link.

Locals have praised the efforts of District Development Commissioner Ayushi Sudan and ACD Kupwara, Muzaffar Ahmed Sheikh, for the timely completion of the foot bridge, which has greatly eased their difficulties. ACD Kupwara stated that work on other bridges, including the Badi Haji-Sarkuli Bridge and Badi Behack-Nagsari Bridge in Kalaroos, and other infrastructure damaged by recent flash floods, is also in progress.