Kashmir

Steel-decked bridge restores connectivity in 3 Kupwara villages

Aatif Qayoom
Aatif Qayoom
2 Min Read

Srinagar, May 17: In the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and the critical paddy sowing season, the timely construction of a steel-decked foot bridge by the Rural Development Department (RDD) in District Kupwara has come as a blessing for residents of three villages in Magam Block.
This bridge, located at Panchayat Magam B, has re-established connectivity for the villages of Putwari, Magam, and Tumpora, providing a safe passage over the Nallah Dangarwari.
Constructed under MGNREGA in convergence with the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) at a project cost of Rs. 6.00 lakhs, this foot bridge has been a boon for over 100 rural households. The residents now have easy access and a safe route to their means of livelihood.
The bridge, completed in a record time of 15 days under the directions of District Development Commissioner, Kupwara, Ayushi Sudan, who is also the District Election Officer (DEO), is proving to be a lifeline for farmers, connecting them to their paddy fields, livestock routes, and ration stores. Students also benefit, safely reaching their schools via this bridge.
The new bridge has significantly boosted the morale of voters in the area, who are now enthusiastic about casting their votes at the nearest polling station. The construction project was initiated by RDD Block Magam after floods damaged the old culvert, leaving residents disconnected and facing severe hardships in the absence of a communication link.
Locals have praised the efforts of District Development Commissioner Ayushi Sudan and ACD Kupwara, Muzaffar Ahmed Sheikh, for the timely completion of the foot bridge, which has greatly eased their difficulties. ACD Kupwara stated that work on other bridges, including the Badi Haji-Sarkuli Bridge and Badi Behack-Nagsari Bridge in Kalaroos, and other infrastructure damaged by recent flash floods, is also in progress.

 

You Might Also Like

Justice Tashi interacts with Children on ‘ill effects of substance abuse’

DEO Budgam urges voters to participate in upcoming B’la LS polls

J&K Resident Commission holds workshop on ‘Emotional Wellness’ for employees

KCCI delegation call on Dir Tourism, discuss issues pertaining to hospitality sector

Teachers, ICDS supervisors, journalists call on LG Sinha

Share This Article
Previous Article Justice Tashi interacts with Children on ‘ill effects of substance abuse’
Next Article Energy Expenditure in India
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Energy Expenditure in India
Editorial
Upload authenticated data on ‘Aadharshila’ portal: DSEJ to officials
Jammu
‘Wave of change’ sweeping J&K, I’m seeing end to ‘Khandani Raj’: Altaf Bukhari
Politics
BJP ‘proxies’ using Delhi pressure tactics to sway Kashmiri voters, claims Mufti
Politics

Recent Comments

No comments to show.