Rana calls for upgrading Gujjar-Bakerwal hostels

Srinagar, Jul 12: Minister for Tribal Affairs, Javed Ahmed Rana, on Saturday called for upgrading the Gujjar-Bakerwal hostels with provision of all modern facilities to address the existing gaps and foster a conducive environment that supports both academic and personal growth of the students.He underscored the government’s commitment to enhancing the living conditions and educational environment for the tribal students.Rana made these observations during his visit to Gujjar-Bakerwal hostels in Bemina and Tulsi Bagh, where he conducted a thorough inspection of the facilities and had an in-depth interaction with the students.In line with this vision for enhancing the quality of facilities for the students, the minister instructed the Director, Tribal Affairs to take concrete steps to improve hostels’ management and implement upgrades to the hostel facilities. “These upgrades are expected to address the existing shortcomings and provide students with a nurturing environment that supports their overall development,” he said.Rana also undertook a comprehensive review of DPR of the under-construction buildings and directed for expedited completion by PWD. He evaluated the quality of facilities being provided to the inmates, assessing the infrastructure to identify areas that require improvement.The minister’s inspection of the hostel’s infrastructure was comprehensive, covering key areas such as classrooms, mess facilities, library services and recreational spaces. He had a firsthand understanding of the challenges faced by the students and the scope for improvement in the existing facilities.Rana also engaged with the students, gathering valuable feedback on hostel management and facilities. The minister’s emphasis on creating a supportive environment highlights the importance of enabling the students to excel academically and reach their full potential.“We are taking proactive steps to address the students’ concerns and improve hostel facilities,” the minister said. He assured that the government aims to bridge the gaps in the existing system and promote an environment that fosters growth and development.