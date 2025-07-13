Devoted sisters from Bengaluru create handwritten Qur’an on cloth, present it at Ajmer Sharif

Srinagar, Jul 12: In a deeply spiritual and culturally significant gesture, two devoted sisters from Bengaluru — Suraiyya Quraishi and Bibi Tabassum — have prepared a unique, fully handwritten copy of the Holy Qur’an Sharif on cloth.The copy of the Quran was recently presented with reverence at the sanctified shrine of Hazrat Khwaja Moinuddin Hasan Chishty (RA) in Ajmer Sharif in the presence of Haji Syed Salman Chishty, Syed Zahoor Baba, Syed Mehraj Chishty, Anjuman member Syed Aslam Chishty, Syed Danish Ali Chishty, Syed Serhan Chishty, Syeda Samar Chishty and other members of the community.Crafted with immense love, patience, and devotion over six years, the Holy Qur’an is inscribed on specially treated cloth in beautiful calligraphy and bound in five volumes covering 604 pages. This rare manuscript was presented in the courtyard of the Ajmer Dargah, drawing large crowds of devotees who gathered for its ziyarat (viewing) and to offer du’a in its presence.Taking inspiration from this extraordinary spiritual contribution, Haji Syed Salman Chishty, Gaddi Nashin of Dargah Ajmer Sharif and Chairman of the Chishty Foundation, has expressed the noble intention to propose this sacred work through Prime Minister Office (PMO), New Delhi as an official gift from the Republic of India to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The vision is to have this handcrafted Holy Qur’an placed in the Al-Maktabah al-Qur’aniyyah (Holy Qur’an Museum) near the blessed Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah al-Munawwarah.“This holy manuscript, lovingly created by two noble sisters of India, reflects the deep reverence and spiritual artistry of our land. It is a symbol of India’s centuries-old connection with the sacred lands of Hijaz. It is our heartfelt wish to see this gift offered as a token of peace, devotion, and to enhance Indo-Saudi spiritual and bilateral relations,” said Haji Syed Salman Chishty.In the coming weeks, discussions will be initiated with the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) and the Ministry of External Affairs to present this offering as a formal and dignified gift of goodwill and reverence from India to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques. The initiative seeks to strengthen the spiritual and cultural bonds between the two great nations.This initiative also represents India’s continued commitment to fostering interfaith respect, spiritual diplomacy, and its long-standing tradition of sacred calligraphy and Holy Qur’anic devotion.