DEO Budgam urges voters to participate in upcoming B’la LS polls

Budgam, May 17: District Election Officer (DEO) of Budgam, Akshay Labroo has urged to the eligible voters from the Budgam and Beerwah assembly segments to actively participate in the upcoming elections by casting their votes in the Baramulla Parliamentary constituency, scheduled for 20th May.

Speaking to the reporters, District Election Officer Budgam said that during the Srinagar Parliamentary constituency elections held on 13th May, voters from the Chadoora, Khansahib, and Charar-i-Shareef assembly segments broke previous records. “This time, over 52 percent of the votes were cast by voters in these three assembly segments of Budgam district for the Srinagar Parliamentary constituency.”

“In the previous 2019 Parliamentary elections, only 21 percent of eligible voters cast their votes. However, in the current parliamentary elections, more than 52 percent of eligible voters have cast their votes,” Labroo said.

“All preparations for the Baramulla Parliamentary elections have been finalized in all the villages of the Beerwah and Budgam assembly segments. Voters are required to go to the polling stations and cast their votes,” DEO Budgam said.

Labroo emphasized the importance of voter turnout in the election process and urged the eligible voters to exercise their democratic right.

” Voters from the Budgam district have the opportunity to set a new record similar to the one achieved in the Srinagar Parliamentary elections,” he added.