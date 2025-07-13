7 IAS officers transferred in administrative reshuffle

Srinagar, Jul 12: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Saturday ordered the transfer and posting of seven IAS officers as part of a major reshuffle in the administration.As per the official order, the changes have been made in the interest of better governance and take effect immediately.Dr Ashish Chandra Verma, IAS (AGMUT:1994), who was awaiting posting in the General Administration Department, has been appointed as the Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary) of the Tourism Department. He will also take care of the Planning, Development and Monitoring Department until further notice.Anil Kumar Singh, IAS (AGMUT:1995), currently Principal Secretary to the Government, Social Welfare Department, and also in charge of the Mining Department, has been transferred and posted as Principal Secretary, Public Works (R&B) Department. He will continue to hold the additional charge of the Mining Department for now.Yasha Mudgal, IAS (AGMUT:2007), who was Commissioner/Secretary of the Tourism Department, has been transferred and appointed as Commissioner/Secretary, Youth Services and Sports Department.Sarmad Hafeez, IAS (AGMUT:2009), who held the post of Commissioner/Secretary, Youth Services and Sports, has now been posted as Commissioner/Secretary, Social Welfare Department.Talat Parvez Rohella, IAS (AGMUT:2010), serving as Secretary in the Planning, Development and Monitoring Department, has been appointed as Chairman of the Bureau of Public Enterprises, J&K.Bhupinder Kumar, IAS (AGMUT:2011), who was Secretary, Public Works (R&B) Department, and also held additional responsibilities as Director of Census Operations/Director of Citizen Registration for J&K and Ladakh, Resident Commissioner in New Delhi, and Administrative Secretary of Hospitality and Protocol Department, has now been posted as Resident Commissioner, J&K Government, New Delhi. He will continue holding the additional charges.Ananth Dwivedi, IAS (AGMUT:2021), serving as Chief Executive Officer, State Health Agency, J&K, and Mission Director, Ayushman Bharat Digital Health Mission, J&K, has now been given additional charge as Additional Secretary, Revenue Department, along with his current roles.