Handwara Police recover Rs 28 lakh in cyber fraud cases, return majority to victims

Handwara, Jul 12: Handwara Police have recovered Rs 28 lakh so far this year, defrauded from residents through online scams. Of the recovered amount, Rs 16 lakh has already been returned to victims, while the remaining Rs 12 lakh is secured and will be releasedfollowing legal procedures.Addressing to reporters on Saturday, SDPO Handwara Hamid Banday said, “We have made it a priority to respond swiftly to cyber fraud complaints. With early technical intervention, we were able to freeze fraudulent transactions and recover the funds.” He was accompanied by SHO Handwara Sofi Vilayat and cyber wing officials during the press briefing.The police said they had received multiple complaints over recent months from across Police District Handwara, ranging from UPI scams and phishing attacks to fraudulent investment links. In most cases, victims lost money after unknowingly sharing sensitive financial information with cybercriminals.“We are grateful to the police. I had lost huge amount to a fake electricity bill message. Within a few days of reporting, they tracked and froze the account,” said Bilal Ahmad, a resident of Handwara, who recently got his money back.The Cyber Cell, which handled the technical side of investigations, has been credited for acting in a time-sensitive manner. Officials said that freezing suspect accounts within hours of fraud was key to recovering the stolen funds.“This shows how critical public awareness and quick reporting are. The sooner victims reach out, the better the chances of getting their money back,” said the officer.Handwara Police has urged citizens to remain vigilant while using mobile apps, banking platforms, and digital wallets. They have advised against sharing OTPs, passwords, or banking details over phone or social media.People are encouraged to report any suspicious activity to the nearest police station or on the cybercrime helpline 1930.”We are committed to safeguarding our community from digital threats. But the first line of defense is an informed and cautious public,” SDPO Banday added.The police plan to organize awareness camps in schools and panchayat-level bodies in the coming weeks to educate people about common cyber fraud tactics and prevention tips.