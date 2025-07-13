IGP Kashmir promotes 175 ASIs to SI rank

Srinagar, Jul 12: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir, V.K. Birdi (IPS) has officially promoted 175 Assistant Sub-Inspectors of Executive Police from the Kashmir Zone to the rank of Sub-Inspectors.The promotion comes after their inclusion in the promotion list “E” as per PHQ orders No. 4347 of 2022, dated December 31, 2022, and No. 721 of 2025, dated February 25, 2025, a police spokesperson said in a statement issued here.The IGP Kashmir zone felicitated the promoted officers and their families, expressing confidence that they will continue to work diligently to maintain peace, tranquillity, and law and order in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.