Kashmir

IGP Kashmir promotes 175 ASIs to SI rank

RK News
RK News
1 Min Read

Srinagar, Jul 12: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir, V.K. Birdi (IPS) has officially promoted 175 Assistant Sub-Inspectors of Executive Police from the Kashmir Zone to the rank of Sub-Inspectors.The promotion comes after their inclusion in the promotion list “E” as per PHQ orders No. 4347 of 2022, dated December 31, 2022, and No. 721 of 2025, dated February 25, 2025, a police spokesperson said in a statement issued here.The IGP Kashmir zone felicitated the promoted officers and their families, expressing confidence that they will continue to work diligently to maintain peace, tranquillity, and law and order in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

People should not be deprived of genuine rights: DC Shopian
GMC B’la launches ‘Female Health Clinic’
SKUAST-K to set up Custom Hiring Centres in every KVK for farmer access to modern agri-tech: VC
With new cluster system, SED hopes to rectify skewed teacher-pupil ratio
EPCH AGM seeks exporters’ support to promote Handicrafts sector
Share This Article
Previous Article Devoted sisters from Bengaluru create handwritten Qur’an on cloth, present it at Ajmer Sharif
Next Article 7 IAS officers transferred in administrative reshuffle
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Handwara Police recover Rs 28 lakh in cyber fraud cases, return majority to victims
Kashmir
Rana calls for upgrading Gujjar-Bakerwal hostels
City
7 IAS officers transferred in administrative reshuffle
Kashmir
Devoted sisters from Bengaluru create handwritten Qur’an on cloth, present it at Ajmer Sharif
National