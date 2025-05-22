Kashmir

Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan :Police Organizes Medical Camp in Srinagar under Civic Action Programme

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
2 Min Read

Srinagar Police organized free medical camp under the aegis Civic Action Programme ( CAP ) 2024-25.

This initiative is part of larger “Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan” campaign, launched by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment to combat substance abuse and promote a drug-free and healthy society.

Srinagar Police organized free medical camp for the general public under CAP 2024-25 at Panchayat Ghar, Fakir Gojri, Harwan.

The camp provided free medical consultations and medicines to around 100 residents of the area.
The medical camp was inaugurated by SP East Srinagar, and attended by SDPO Nehru Park, SHO Harwan and other officers were also present at the event.

The primary aim of the camp was to extend essential healthcare services to the local population.

Doctors from Police Hospital Srinagar and Sub-District Hospital, Hazratbal examined the patients and provided medical advice based on diagnoses, assisted by paramedical staff from these hospitals and MI Room DPL Srinagar.

The team conducted thorough medical assessments and dispensed high-quality medicines free of cost, tailored to each patient’s specific needs.

The event also featured awareness sessions on hygiene, preventive healthcare, and the severe consequences of substance abuse. Youth were especially encouraged to lead drug-free lives, fostering a healthier and more productive community.

This initiative reflects the continued commitment of Srinagar Police in improving healthcare accessibility and addressing substance abuse within the society.

The local community appreciated the effort, emphasizing the importance of such outreach activities in enhancing police-public relationship.

JKASS holds grand Ramadan welcoming event at Budgam
Deptt working robustly to increase area under oilseed crops: Dir Agri
Mastering academics, mastering flavours: Brothers proudly continue father’s wazwaan legacy
SKUAST holds awareness on ‘Dual Degree Prog’ at WSU Australia
DC Shopian distributes hearing aids among beneficiaries under RBSK Scheme
Share This Article
Previous Article All Party delegation emphasises commitment to combat terrorism in meeting with Japan’s Chairman of House Committee on National Security
Next Article Schools reopen in shelling affected areas in J&K’s Rajouri
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

CM Omar Abdullah reviews functioning of JKSSB today 
Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News
Schools reopen in shelling affected areas in J&K’s Rajouri
Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News
All Party delegation emphasises commitment to combat terrorism in meeting with Japan’s Chairman of House Committee on National Security
Breaking National
Foreign Secy Vikram Misri conveys India’s “zero tolerance to terror” to Japan’s Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs
Breaking National