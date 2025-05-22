Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan :Police Organizes Medical Camp in Srinagar under Civic Action Programme

Srinagar Police organized free medical camp under the aegis Civic Action Programme ( CAP ) 2024-25.

This initiative is part of larger “Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan” campaign, launched by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment to combat substance abuse and promote a drug-free and healthy society.

Srinagar Police organized free medical camp for the general public under CAP 2024-25 at Panchayat Ghar, Fakir Gojri, Harwan.

The camp provided free medical consultations and medicines to around 100 residents of the area.

The medical camp was inaugurated by SP East Srinagar, and attended by SDPO Nehru Park, SHO Harwan and other officers were also present at the event.

The primary aim of the camp was to extend essential healthcare services to the local population.

Doctors from Police Hospital Srinagar and Sub-District Hospital, Hazratbal examined the patients and provided medical advice based on diagnoses, assisted by paramedical staff from these hospitals and MI Room DPL Srinagar.

The team conducted thorough medical assessments and dispensed high-quality medicines free of cost, tailored to each patient’s specific needs.

The event also featured awareness sessions on hygiene, preventive healthcare, and the severe consequences of substance abuse. Youth were especially encouraged to lead drug-free lives, fostering a healthier and more productive community.

This initiative reflects the continued commitment of Srinagar Police in improving healthcare accessibility and addressing substance abuse within the society.

The local community appreciated the effort, emphasizing the importance of such outreach activities in enhancing police-public relationship.