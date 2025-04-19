JKP to bolster counter-terrorism grid, cybercrime preparedness: DGP Prabhat

Srinagar, Apr 18: Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Nalin Prabhat on Friday said the police force is ramping up efforts to reinforce its counter-terrorism framework and tackle the rising threat of cybercrime across the Union Territory.

Speaking at the passing out parade of the 16th Batch of the Basic Recruit Training Course (BRTC) at Police Training School (PTS) in Manigam, central Kashmir, DGP Prabhat expressed gratitude to the Central Government and the Ministry of Home Affairs for their continued support.

“We are thankful to the Centre for providing us with all the necessary assistance and cooperation,” he said, highlighting the importance of coordinated efforts to ensure lasting peace and security in Jammu and Kashmir.

DGP Prabhat reaffirmed the force’s commitment to the families of martyrs. The J&K Police stands firmly with the families of those who have laid down their lives in the line of duty. Their sacrifices will never be forgotten, he said.

Congratulating the 438 recruits who completed their training, including 86 women and 211 former Special Police Officers (SPOs), the DGP praised their discipline and resolve.

“You are now part of one of the finest police forces in the country. Your enthusiasm and potential are commendable. Uphold the values of integrity, service, and dedication,” he said.

DGP Prabat also paid tribute to the valour and commitment of the J&K Police. He urged the young recruits to uphold the highest standards of professionalism while safeguarding the nation.

“You represent the future of J&K Police. Serve the nation with courage, responsibility, and unwavering commitment,” he said, while lauding the rigorous training imparted at the PTS Manigam.

Meanwhile the event was presided over by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, who also attended the ceremony and stated that exemplary courage of J&K Police and their supreme heroism reassures the people that UT is in safe hands. He said that the J & K Police force is admired across the country for its professionalism, sustained grit and determination.