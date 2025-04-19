Country indebted to JK Police for their unparalleled sacrifices: LG Sinha

Ganderbal, Apr 18: Emphasising Jammu & Kashmir Police’s crucial role and supreme sacrifices made by JKP, the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha on Friday said that J&K Police reflects exemplary courage and their supreme heroism reassures that UT is in safe hands

The Lt Governor was speaking during the Passing Out Parade of the 16th Batch of Basic Recruit Training Course (BRTC) at the Police Training School (PTS) Manigam in Ganderbal. The ceremony marked the induction of a new cohort of police constables into the Jammu and Kashmir Police force. He paid heartfelt tributes to the police personnel who laid down their lives in the recent anti-terror operation in Kathua, reaffirming the nation’s gratitude for their supreme sacrifice.

LG Sinha said that today J&K Police force is admired across the country for its professionalism, sustained grit and determination..

The Lieutenant Governor said J&K Police, Army and CAPFs are determined to crush terror.

“In the last few years, J&K Police Force, Army and CAPFs have succeeded in crushing terrorism in the Kashmir Valley, however, terrorist incidents have increased in Jammu division, which is a matter of concern. Our resolve is to make both Jammu and Kashmir divisions terrorism-free,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

“Today, as we welcome the newest guardians of peace into the force, we remember with pride and deep respect the bravehearts who gave their lives protecting our

nation. The country is indebted to the Jammu and Kashmir Police for their unparalleled sacrifices,” LG said.

“I am confident that apart from professional tradecraft, the life values that new recruits have imbibed at the Manigam Police Training School and ideals like courage, valour, patience, self-sacrifice and discipline they have inculcated in life will enable them to face all kinds of challenges in the future,” he said.

Highlighting the commitment and professionalism of the J&K Police, the Lt Governor called the force a “finest example of superior internal security machinery” with a legacy of dedication, mobility, and an unwavering resolve to safeguard the integrity and sovereignty of the country.

Sinha exhorted the young recruits to uphold the highest standards of discipline, professionalism, and patriotism. “Your duty is not only to maintain law and order but also to fight terrorism, crack down on drug syndicates, and create a secure environment that fosters peace and development,” he said.

Addressing the larger security scenario, the Lt Governor noted that sustained efforts by the police, army, and other security forces have significantly curtailed terrorism in the region. “Where there is will, there is a way forward. Our security forces in Jammu and Kashmir have consistently shown this spirit,” he remarked.

During the ceremony, the Lt Governor administered the oath of service to the passing out cadets, inspected the parade, took the Rashtriya Salute, and felicitated top-performing cadets for their achievements during training.

He congratulated the recruits for becoming an integral part of the police force and urged them to serve the nation and its people with unwavering dedication and sensitivity.

Meanwhile, Manoj Sinha said cryptocurrency is being used in narco dealings as the dark web is emerging as the new marketplace for drug trade.

Sinha said technology is changing at a very rapid pace and the use of new technology outside the training schools, and upgradation of skills to tackle the challenges put up by enemies are the need of the hour.

“The threat of drug smuggling has not remained conventional now. Smugglers and narco-terrorists are changing their ways of communication every day. Dark web is emerging as the new marketplace for drug trade, and cryptocurrency is being used in place of conventional transactions,” Sinha said.

The LG said the misuse of new technologies has expanded organised crime and increased the number of cybercrime incidents as well.