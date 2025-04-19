CRPF’s COBRA Battalion aimed to strengthen anti-terror Ops: Experts

Srinagar, Apr 18: In a major push to intensify anti-terror operations in Jammu and Kashmir, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has announced the formation of a new battalion of its elite COBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action) force and experts stated that it will strengthen anti-terror operations in Jammu region, officials said.

A senior security official told Rising Kashmir that the battalion will operate in the Jammu division, with focus on Doda, Kishtwar, Rajouri, and Poonch districts areas with dense forest cover and a history of terrorist activity. The move comes in response to a recent increase in terror-related incidents and infiltration attempts in the region, he said.

“The deployment of this battalion will significantly enhance our operational capabilities in tackling terrorism, especially in challenging terrains. COBRA units are trained for jungle warfare and will be instrumental in flushing out militants hiding in forested areas,” the official said.

The COBRA force, created in 2008 for anti-Naxal operations, is known for its high mobility, tactical expertise, and effectiveness in difficult environments.

While some COBRA companies were previously sent to the Kashmir Valley for training in 2023, they were not used in active operations. This marks the first time a dedicated COBRA battalion will be operational in Jammu and Kashmir.

Shivam Kumar, a Defence Expert at Delhi University said that the induction of COBRA reflects a shift in strategy from static deployment to highly-mobile, intelligence-driven operations.

“Currently, anti-terror operations in the Union Territory are primarily handled by regular CRPF units, the Army, J&K Police, and the Valley-based Quick Action Teams (QAT). The new battalion is expected to integrate with these forces to conduct joint operations and respond swiftly to emerging threats,” he added.

Kumar said this move could have a major impact on the terrorist movement. “COBRA’s presence in forest belts will severely restrict the mobility and survival chances of terrorists. It’s a timely and strategic deployment,” he said.

On Thursday, CRPF Director General (DG) Gyanendra Pratap Singh announced during the 86th Raising Day event of the force held in this historic Madhya Pradesh town which is the ‘birthplace’ of about 3.25 lakh strong world’s largest paramilitary force.

He said the force was in the process of raising a new Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) for J&K, as directed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.