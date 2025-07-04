SANJY 2025: Second batch of 5,246 pilgrims leave Jammu amid tight security

Jammu, July 3:The spiritual and religious enthusiasm among ShriAmarnathYatra pilgrims remains remarkably high this year, with 5,246 devotees departing from Jammu on Thursday morning to undertake the sacred journey to the holy cave shrine in Kashmir. This marks the second consecutive day that over 5,000 yatris have set out on the pilgrimage, reflecting the deep devotion and eagerness among the faithful.

The pilgrims left from the Bhagwati Nagar Base Camp under a strong security blanket, with the convoy escorted by security vehicles positioned at both the front and rear, as well as ambulances deployed to ensure emergency medical support. Despite the two available routes to the shrine, the traditional Pahalgam route continues to be the most preferred among yatris. Of the total number of pilgrims, 3,253 chose the Pahalgam path, while 1,993 opted for the Baltal route.

According to tourism officials, the group of Pahalgam-bound pilgrims included a diverse mix of 2,501 men, 510 women, four children, 222 sadhus, 15 sadhvis, and one transgender devotee. Meanwhile, the pilgrims heading via Baltal comprised 1,573 men, 285 women, 15 children, 102 sadhus, and 18 sadhvis. The convoy consisted of 268 vehicles, including buses, medium motor vehicles (MMVs), and light motor vehicles (LMVs).

With the Yatra gaining momentum, the Bhagwati Nagar Base Camp, along with accommodations at SaraswatiDham and VaishnaviDham, is filled to capacity with pilgrims. On Wednesday, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha flagged off the inaugural batch of 5,892 pilgrims from the base camp, marking the formal commencement of the 38-day-long pilgrimage.

The growing number of pilgrims and the smooth coordination between security forces and civil administration reflect a well-managed start to this year’s AmarnathYatra. For thousands of devotees, the journey remains not only a religious obligation but also a profound spiritual experience.