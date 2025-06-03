CM Omar Abdullah hails historic feat as three Kashmiri Girls crack IIT-JEE Advanced

In a heartwarming development that has brought cheer across Jammu and Kashmir, three Kashmiri girls have cracked the prestigious IIT-JEE Advanced examination — a feat hailed as “historic” by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.

Taking to social media platform X, the Chief Minister shared his joy and pride over the achievement. “Proud & overjoyed to share a historic moment for J\&K — for the first time, three Kashmiri girls have cracked the IIT-JEE Advanced exam! A shining example of our daughters’ brilliance, resilience & potential. Congrats to them, their families & teachers. A moment of pride & hope!” Omar Abdullah posted.

This remarkable success by the trio is being celebrated as a testament to the growing academic aspirations and achievements of Kashmiri youth, especially girls, in the face of challenges. The girls, whose names have not been officially released yet, are believed to hail from different districts of the Valley, reflecting a broader educational shift taking place across the region.

Educators and citizens alike have praised the accomplishment, calling it a beacon of inspiration for future generations. Many have pointed out that such success stories not only break stereotypes but also pave the way for more inclusive development in the education sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Chief Minister’s post has since garnered thousands of likes and shares, with congratulatory messages pouring in from all corners. Parents, teachers, and students have expressed gratitude and joy over the recognition and the hope it instills in the region’s youth.

The IIT-JEE Advanced is one of the toughest engineering entrance exams in India, and clearing it is considered a significant academic milestone. The success of these three young women is being seen as a powerful message of empowerment and possibility — a moment that truly belongs in the annals of J&K’s academic history.