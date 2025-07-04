Every homeless in J&K to get permanent housing: Union Minister

Srinagar, July 03: Union Agriculture and Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday announced a series of key central initiatives for Jammu and Kashmir, including permanent housing for nearly five lakh homeless people and the establishment of a ₹150-crore state-of-the-art Clean Plant Centre to boost the horticulture sector.

Addressing a press conference in Srinagar, the Union Minister said the central government is focused on strengthening Jammu and Kashmir’s agriculture, housing, and livelihood sectors through concrete schemes and policy reforms.

“The Prime Minister has decided that every citizen in India, including those in Jammu and Kashmir, must have a permanent roof over their heads,” Chouhan said. “Around five lakh people in J&K have been identified as homeless. A survey has been completed, and housing allotments will begin once verification is done. We will ensure no eligible person is left without a home.”

The Minister further announced the establishment of a ₹150-crore Clean Plant Centre in Srinagar under the Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture (MIDH). “Horticulture in Kashmir suffers because many plants become infected with viruses within three to four years of planting. The Clean Plant Centre will provide farmers with disease-free planting material, improving the quality and longevity of apples, walnuts, and almonds,” he explained.

This initiative is expected to benefit thousands of fruit growers across Kashmir by providing healthier, longer-lasting plants, boosting both production and export potential.

Highlighting Kashmir’s world-famous saffron, Chouhan revealed that a tissue culture lab and nurseries will be set up to promote saffron cultivation. “We will also establish quality control labs in Kathua, Anantnag, and Baramulla to improve soil health and fertilizer quality,” he added.

The Minister said the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) will assist Jammu Agricultural University in establishing a Regional Horticulture Centre in the Jammu region, a long-standing demand of local farmers.

He also announced plans to bring horticulture crops under the Crop Insurance Scheme, providing farmers with protection against losses due to natural disasters. Dedicated irrigation projects will be developed under the RashtriyaKrishiVikasYojana (RKVY) to improve water delivery from canals to fields.

Chouhan mentioned reforms in the National Saffron Mission tailored to Jammu and Kashmir’s unique conditions. “An expert team of scientists will be appointed to increase saffron productivity and reduce crop losses,” he said.

On rural housing, the Minister said, “Ninety-three percent of houses sanctioned under the PM AwasYojana have been completed. The remaining eligible beneficiaries, selected from five lakh applicants, will receive homes after thorough verification.”

Regarding rural connectivity, he recalled Prime Minister Modi’s announcement of ₹4,200 crore for Phase IV of the PradhanMantri Gram SadakYojana (PMGSY) and stated that work on remaining road projects will commence shortly.

To combat rural poverty, Chouhan highlighted the success of Self Help Groups (SHGs) under the National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM). “Many women have become LakhpatiDidis, and some have even crossed ₹10 lakh in annual income as Millionaire Didis,” he noted. A special booklet showcasing inspiring stories of these achievers was released at the event.

Acknowledging challenges in implementing the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) in J&K, the Minister said, “While there have been issues, we are actively addressing them. Targets for this year have been set, and progress is underway.” He also emphasized the expansion of youth skill development programs and assured that no eligible farmer will be excluded from the Kisan Credit Card (KCC) scheme.

Chouhan praised the efforts of the Jammu and Kashmir administration and reaffirmed the Centre’s commitment to accelerating the region’s development. “The government is proud of its achievements and is determined to implement every central scheme effectively. Together with the Chief Minister and local officials, we will work tirelessly to transform Jammu and Kashmir,” he concluded.

On the occasion, in the presence of the Chief Minister and Union Agriculture Minister, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Kudumbashree and JKRLM to establish 20 food service enterprises across all 20 districts of J&K. This initiative aims to empower women, Self-Help Groups (SHG) by creating local employment opportunities and building market-ready ventures.

Earlier, in his welcome address, the Chief Minister Omar Abdullahexpressed heartfelt gratitude to the Union Minister for his prompt response and visit. “Your presence here today has truly won our hearts. We have always known you to be a positive and responsive leader, but I must admit—I did not expect such a swift and gracious response. A few days ago, during the NITI Aayog meeting, I had requested you to visit, especially after the Pahalgam incident, to reassure the people that the nation stands with us. Today, you are here with your full team, which reflects your deep commitment and solidarity.”

He added that face-to-face engagement, as opposed to formal correspondence, helps in quicker resolution of issues. “This meeting itself is a testimony to how much can be achieved through dialogue and collaboration,” he said.

The meeting was also attended by Union Minister of State for A&FW Ram Nath Thakur, Minister for Agriculture Production, RDD and PR Javid Ahmed Dar, and Advisor to the Chief Minister NasirAslamWani.

Chief Secretary AtalDulloo, Secretary DA&FW, GoIDeveshChaturvedi, Secretary DARE, GoIMangiLalJat, Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister Dheeraj Gupta, Joint Secretary Ministry of Rural Development, Additional Secretary DA&FW, along with senior officers from the Government of India and Jammu & Kashmir administration including Administrative Secretaries of Agriculture Production, PWD, RDD, and heads of departments of agriculture, allied sectors and rural development were present in the meeting.