PM Modi gifts Kashmiri Pashmina shawl to Ghana’s VP

Jammu, july 03:In a gesture of cultural diplomacy and elegance, Prime Minister NarendraModi presented a luxurious Kashmiri Pashmina shawl to the Vice President of Ghana during a recent diplomatic engagement, the official statement said.

Crafted from the fine undercoat of the Changthangi goat native to Kashmir, the Pashmina shawl is a testament to India’s rich textile heritage. Renowned globally for its unmatched softness, warmth, and feather-light feel, the shawl showcases the timeless artistry of Kashmiri craftsmanship.

The piece features intricate hand-embroidered floral and paisley motifs—iconic designs deeply rooted in Kashmiri tradition. Each shawl is the result of meticulous hand-spinning, weaving, and embroidery by highly skilled artisans, with the entire process often taking several weeks or even months to complete.

Celebrated not only as a functional winter accessory but also as a symbol of refined taste and heritage, the Pashmina shawl serves as a sophisticated and meaningful gift—underscoring the spirit of friendship and shared cultural appreciation between India and Ghana.