J&K Govt rolls out water tankers to ease summer water shortages

CM flags off fleet of water tankers in Kashmir

Srinagar, July 3: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, along with Minister for Jal Shakti Javed Ahmed Rana, today flagged off a fleet of 10 water tankers from the Civil Secretariat, Srinagar.

This special initiative has been launched to ensure an adequate water supply, especially during the upcoming Muharram period.

In a statement issued here today, the move is aimed at strengthening water supply services across the Kashmir Valley, focusing on water-stressed areas that face temporary disruptions in piped water delivery due to peak summer demand or ongoing infrastructure works.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah reiterated the government’s commitment to providing uninterrupted access to safe and clean drinking water to every household in Jammu & Kashmir.

Minister of Jal Shakti Javed Ahmed Rana emphasized that the water tankers will be strategically deployed in areas facing acute shortages and will operate in close coordination with local administrative units to ensure timely and efficient delivery.

The Chief Minister also commended the participation of elected representatives, noting that such collective involvement reflects the government’s inclusive and responsive approach to governance.

Advisor to the Chief Minister NasirAslamWani, several MLAs, senior officials from the Jal Shakti Department, and representatives from the Public Health Engineering (PHE) wing, among others were present on the occasion.

