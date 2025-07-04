First batch of pilgrims set off for yatrafrom Baltal

Baltal, July 03:Amid heightened security and seamless administrative coordination, the first batch of pilgrims for the ShriAmarnathYatra 2025 set off from the Baltal base camp early Thursday morning at 5:00 am. The serene Himalayan air echoed with devotional chants of “Bam Bam Bole” and “HarHarMahadev” as men, women, children, and sadhus began their sacred journey toward the holy cave shrine of Baba Barfani.

The pilgrimage was formally flagged off at Domail, near Baltal, by Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, accompaniedbyDeputy Commissioner GanderbalJatin Kishore, SSP Ganderbal Khalil Poswal, senior security officials, and representatives of theShriAmarnath Shrine Board (SASB).

The pilgrims had reached the Baltal base camp a day earlier, where district authorities had ensured comprehensive arrangements for safety, comfort, and sanitation. From well-maintained accommodations to meticulously organized community kitchens (langars), every aspect was handled with care—drawing widespread appreciation.

“We’ve been organising Bhandara here since 1996. This year’s cleanliness, security, and administrative support have been exceptional,” said a langar volunteer at Baltal.

Free langars have been set up along the route to provide hot meals and refreshments to the pilgrims. The DC and SSP of Ganderbal are personally supervising the arrangements to ensure that all facilities run smoothly throughout the Yatra period.

SSP Ganderbal Khalil Poswal confirmed that multi-tier security measures have been deployed along the Yatra route. “Our forces are working round-the-clock to ensure the safety of every pilgrim. All necessary precautions and surveillance systems are in place,” he said.

Pilgrims from across India, including first-timers from Andhra Pradesh, expressed gratitude for the arrangements. “We feel blessed to be here. Everything—from security to food and shelter—is perfectly managed. Our faith has truly met facilitation,” said one devotee.

Local residents, too, welcomed the beginning of the annual pilgrimage, calling it a time of spiritual significance and communal harmony in the region. The ShriAmarnathYatra, which draws lakhs of devotees each year, is seen as not just a religious event but also a unifying force that brings people together from all walks of life.

With the first batch successfully en route to the cave shrine, the administration and security agencies remain on high alert to ensure a safe, smooth, and spiritually enriching Yatra for all.