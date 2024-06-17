Breaking

HM terrorist tasked with soft killings arrested in Handwara: Police

Aatif Qayoom
Aatif Qayoom
Handwara, June 17: A joint team of security forces claimed to have arrested a Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) terrorist from Kacrhi village of Handwara on Monday. The terrorist was reportedly tasked with target killings in the area.

Addressing a press conference in Handwara, SSP Handwara Dawood Ayoub said that, acting on specific information, a joint team of security forces, including the Army’s 30RR and Handwara Police, launched an operation during which the terrorist was arrested.

The terrorist has been identified as Zakir Hamid Mir, son of Abdul Hamid Mir of Kachri, Yaroo.

Dawood further stated that the terrorist was tasked with carrying out a soft killing in the area and was in touch with the Pakistan-based handler Zahoor Ahmad Mir, who directed him in these activities.

The officer also stated that a Chinese pistol and a hand grenade were recovered from his possession and that further investigation is ongoing.

A case has been registered under FIR number 124/2024, and further investigation is continuing.

 

