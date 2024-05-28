Photo journalist Ashiq Hussain bereaved, mother passes away

Mother of senior Photo journalist Ashiq Hussain, Zona Begum who left for heavenly abode on Tuesday after prolonged illness.

As per family, Zona, wife of Ghulam Mohi-ud-Din from Bakihakar Handwara was having multiple health issues.

They added that she will be laid to rest at her residence in Bakihakar Handwara.

Ashiq Hussain is photo journalist has been contributing photos to various local newspapers and agencies.

Several social media users have offered condolence to Ashiq Hussain over the demise of his mother.